Ogu wins Rohr’s heart

Israeli-based John Ogu has been handed an opportunity to make the Super Eagles roster for the African Cup of Nations qualifying match with South Africa.

The Hapoel Be’er Sheva star has been called up to attend the training camp in Corsica and Paris, where he will be monitored at close quarters by manager Gernot Rohr.

This time around, Ogu has made the squad on merit, having caught the eye when he replaced the injured Eddy Onazi in the 25th minute of Nigeria’s 1-1 draw with Senegal on March 23.

The hardworking central midfielder made his international debut against Kenya back in 2013.

This season, John Ogu has appeared 29 times in the Israeli Premier League and opened his goalscoring account against Maccabi Tel Aviv this past weekend.

The post Ogu wins Rohr’s heart appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

