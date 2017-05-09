Ogun Assembly passes Bill to provide emergency treatment for accident victims

The Ogun House of Assembly on Tuesday, passed a Bill that will ensure provision of emergency medical treatment for accident victims within the state, if signed into law by the executive.

The Bill is entitled: “A Bill for a law to provide for Emergency Treatment of Road Accident Victims.”

It also provides for the ”establishment of the Ogun State Trust Fund for victims of road accident and for other related matters”.

The bill also seeks to provide immediate attention and first aid to road accident victims in all registered private and public hospitals within the state.

The bill also states that private and public hospitals shall provide immediate treatment to accident victims brought to them for the first 72 hours without any demand for fees or any other form of emoluments among others.

The bill further states that the aim of establishing the trust fund was to acquire and deploy medical equipment, vehicles, ambulances and other resources required to achieve its objectives.

The Majority Leader of the House,Mr Adeyinka Mafe (APC-Sagamu 1), moved the motion for the third reading of the bill and seconded by the Minority Leader, Mr Olawale Alausa (PDP – Ijebu Ode).

If signed into law by the governor, the state will establish domiciliary fund accruing from the sale of road accidents victims’ emblems, voluntary subscriptions, and contributions from the Ogun Government.

It will also accept donations from interested government agencies.

