Ogun lawmaker urges Buhari to continue fight against corruption

Mr Akinpelu Aina, member, Ogun House of Assembly on Monday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to continue the fight against corruption, saying that the measure would assist in ending recession in the country.

Aina, who said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta, added that the present administration had done “tremendously well in its quest to end corruption in country’’.

He said that since the inception of the Buhari’s administration two years ago, the rate of corruption which was initially deep in the society had reduced drastically.

The lawmaker, representing Ado Odo Ota, commended the Federal Government for introducing the whistle blowing policy, adding that the policy had led to the discovery of stolen funds which could have been used for infrastructural development.

“As far as corruption is concerned, this government has done well in the last two years.

“If you look at the rate of corruption in our country before now, it is nothing to write home about and it has affected our image in the international community.

“This government has come to change our orientation as far as corruption is concerned. All these stolen monies are meant for the development of the country, our leaders should do away with corruption.

“We have rich men all over the world whose money could be traced to genuine businesses but here in Nigeria we have millionaires and billionaires that no one knows there sources of their income, definitely they have stolen from the government.

“Government money is not meant for any other thing but the development of the country. These are monies that could be spent on education, health, good infrastructure to develop the economy,” he said.

Aina also urged Nigerians, especially the youths to desist from illicit acts that could affect the development and progress of the country.

“Lying, stealing and other evil acts are all part of corruption and we should desist from them.

“Corruption it not something that can be done alone by the government, it is a collective responsibility so that the fight can be won,” he said.

