Ogun police command arrests fake soldier over murder

The Ogun Police Command says it has arrested a fake soldier who allegedly killed a petrol tanker motor boy in Abeokuta. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Ilyasu, stated this on Monday while presenting the suspect at the command’s headquarters in Abeokuta Ilyasu said the 49-year-old suspect, Tunde Olatunbosun, who allegedly committed the crime on April 29 at Leme in Abeokuta, was arrested on Friday. He said the incident followed an argument between the suspect and the victim, identified as Razaq, at a car wash at Leme.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

