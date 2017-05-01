Ogun State: NLC members walks out of May day celebration

ABEOKUTA-Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun on Monday announced the pardon of three out of the remaining four workers earlier dismissed for an alleged misconduct during the World Teachers Day celebration in October last year.

Announcing the pardon in his address at the event to mark the workers Day, governor Amosun said, “the dismissed workers are pardoned, they will now proceed on retirement from the public service with full terminal benefits in accordance with the extant public service regulations.”

Those affected by the pardon are Messrs Dare Ilekoya, Eniola Atiku and Nola Balogun, while the state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Akeem Ambali was left out in the pardon.

The Governor acknowledged the mediatory roles played by the National leadership of the labour unions, particularly the Comrade Michael Alogba-led NUT; the national leadership of the NLC and TUC, as well as revered Elders like Baba Olusegun Obasanjo and respected traditional rulers across Ogun State, amongst others.

The Governor added that, “the pardon does not apply to Mr. Akeem Ambali because, unlike the other three, he had approached the law courts to challenge his dismissal from the civil service. While all parties await the outcome of litigation, as a responsible and law-abiding administration, we cannot be seen to have taken any action on a matter that is already before a court of competent jurisdiction. That will be subjudice and an affront to the independence of the other arm of Government.”

Meanwhile, members of the NLC staged a walk out of the celebration ground, and did not partake in the march past.

Vanguard observed that the reason for their walk out was to protest the failure of the government to pardon its state NLC chairman.

The Governor commended the state work force for their support for his administration, adding that 2016 was a challenging year both for the state and federal government.

He further reiterated his administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare, noting that efforts would be geared towards paying deductions and gratuities which were in arrears.

Amosun stressed that the State government was expecting some money from the FG and assured that if they received it, it would be channel to pay the backlog deductions.

Earlier in his speech, the Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Olubunmi Fajobi who also read the speech of his NLC counterpart, Ambali urged the government to address the issue of the unpaid 13 months deductions, allowances and check-off-dues.

Ambali in his reaction said the NLC would continue to dialogue with the government to resolve the crisis, he however commended the government for the pardon of the workers.

He urged the government to accommodate workers in its governance