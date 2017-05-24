Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ogun State: Police to probe Lecturer who impregnated a student

Posted on May 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The case involving a lecturer  at the Ogun State College of Health Technology, Ilese, Ijebu, Dr Seyi Adu, who allegedly impregnated a female student of the school, Mosunmola, is far from over. While the state Ministry of Health said it had set up a panel to probe the matter within seven days, the college said …

The post Ogun State: Police to probe Lecturer who impregnated a student appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.