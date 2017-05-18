Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ogun State Police vows to arrest the killers of Islamic Cleric, family members in Ogun State

Posted on May 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Ogun State Police Command , on Wednesday, has vowed they would that they will  arrest the killers of Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abdulsalam Yusuf and members of his family. Police Public Relations Officer in the Sate, ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, made the pledge during a visit to the residence of late …

The post Ogun State Police vows to arrest the killers of Islamic Cleric, family members in Ogun State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.