Ogun West will produce my successor in 2019 – Amosun

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has declared support for Ogun West senatorial district to produce his successor in 2019. He made the declaration yesterday at the inauguration of members of the Consultative Advisory Councils for the 57 local government and local council development authorities. Amsoun vowed to openly support and actively campaign for a […]

Ogun West will produce my successor in 2019 – Amosun

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

