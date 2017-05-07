Oh No! Another Popular Nollywood Actor, Adesanya, AKA Pastor Ajidara Dies Of Kidney Failure

Popular Nollywood actor, Adeshina Adesanya, also known as Pastor Ajidara is dead.

DAILYPOST reported yesterday that the actor was going through kidney failure.

He, however, died in the early hours of Sunday, just days after his colleagues voiced out that he was in need of money for treatment for the kidney failure.

The news of his death was shared by actors, Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr. Latin and Yomi Fash – Lanso who both led a fund raising campaign for him.

Posting his picture, Mr. Latin wrote, “We lost him few minutes ago. We thank you for your support and get well messages for him.”

