Oh No! Chief Dick Onisuru, APC Chairman In Delta State Dies In A Fatal Accident

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Ethiope West Council Area of Delta State, Chief Dick Onisuru, has reportedly died in a ghastly motor accident along the Agbarho/Ughelli section of the East-West road.

Our correspondent gathered that the accident occurred on Wednesday when the late APC chieftain was returning from Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, where he had gone on a private business trip.

A source told our correspondent that the deceased last Sunday held a stakeholders’ meeting of members, elders and leaders of the party in Ethiope West on how to strengthen the party in the forthcoming council elections in the state.

A chieftain of the party in the state, Mr Enyowhara Omoghene, confirmed the incident saying “Onisuru died in a ghastly motor accident on Wednesday 24th along Ughelli/Agbarho road on his way from Port-Harcourt.”

Omoghene said the late party chairman was a strong pillar of the APC, lamenting that his death was not only a big loss to his immediate family but also to the APC family whose agenda the deceased had always championed before his untimely death.

While also confirming the incident, the Acting Spokesman of the APC, Engr. Leonard Obibi, said the accident occurred in the night and that he would greatly be missed by the party.

The post Oh No! Chief Dick Onisuru, APC Chairman In Delta State Dies In A Fatal Accident appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

