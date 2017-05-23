Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oh No!! Chukwuma Onuekwusi Of Channels TV Is Dead

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Channels Television has lost one of it’s brightest anchor person.

Mr Chukwuma Onuekwusi ,the station’s State House correspondent of many days according to information reaching CKN News died in the early hours of this morning.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

He joined Channels TV in 1998 and has covered several beats before being seconded to cover the Presidential villa.

A graduate of University of Nigeria Nsukka,Mr Onuekwusi also worked at Imo Broadcasting Corporation ,Owerri.

According to his close associates,he has been ill for sometime now.

He is survived by wife and Children

The post Oh No!! Chukwuma Onuekwusi Of Channels TV Is Dead appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.