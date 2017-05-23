Oh No!! Chukwuma Onuekwusi Of Channels TV Is Dead

Channels Television has lost one of it’s brightest anchor person.

Mr Chukwuma Onuekwusi ,the station’s State House correspondent of many days according to information reaching CKN News died in the early hours of this morning.

He joined Channels TV in 1998 and has covered several beats before being seconded to cover the Presidential villa.

A graduate of University of Nigeria Nsukka,Mr Onuekwusi also worked at Imo Broadcasting Corporation ,Owerri.

According to his close associates,he has been ill for sometime now.

He is survived by wife and Children

