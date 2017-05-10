Oh No! Nigerian Cancer Patient, Paul Arisa Is Dead (Photos)

Remember Nigerian cancer patient Paul Arisa whose photos went viral recently after seeking for financial assistance?He has finally lost his life after many months of battling with cancer. May his soul RIP.Amen! Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The post Oh No! Nigerian Cancer Patient, Paul Arisa Is Dead (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

