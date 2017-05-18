Oh No! Pretty Nollywood Actress Moji Olaiya Dies In Canada
Star actress Moji Olaiya dies in Canada. This is another bad news to the Entertainment industry. RIP
Details soon.
UPDATE: Actress Moji Olaiya has reportedly passed on this month after suffering from a heart attack.
Recall that she welcomed a baby two months ago in Canada.
