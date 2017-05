Prof. Lawrence Mukiibi proprietor of St. Lawrence schools has died this morning at Norvik hospital where he has been admitted for weeks.

Prof. Lawrence Mukiibi proprietor of St. Lawrence schools has died this morning at Norvik hospital where he was been admitted after he slipped in the bathroom at home.

Professor Mukiibi was in July last year involved in a nasty road accident at Nakasozi along Masaka road and since then is health has been deteriorating.