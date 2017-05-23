Oh No! See Photos From The Suicide Bombing That Killed 22 At A Crowded Pop Concert In Manchester
At least 22 people,including children,have been killed & 59 injured in a suicide bombing at a crowded pop concert in Manchester
The post Oh No! See Photos From The Suicide Bombing That Killed 22 At A Crowded Pop Concert In Manchester appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!