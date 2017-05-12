Oh No! Veteran Cleric Rev John Gatu Is Dead

The Rev John Gatu, the ex-moderator of the Presbyterian Church of East Africa who spilled the beans on Mau Mau oaths during the Jomo Kenyatta era, is dead

Close family and church sources on Friday confirmed to the Nation that the veteran cleric passed on at a Nairobi hospital on Thursday evening, where he was being treated.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, because he is not authorized to speak on behalf of the Gatu family, a family member said the reverend had been suffering from an undisclosed disease for some time.

Dr Gatu will be remembered for his candour in speaking against the excesses of previous governments, especially that of President Daniel Moi.

In late last year, he revealed Mau Mau oath ceremonies in the Mount Kenya region in an explosive biography — Fanning the Freedom — implicating Kenya’s founding President Kenyatta.

The post Oh No! Veteran Cleric Rev John Gatu Is Dead appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

