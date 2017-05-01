Pages Navigation Menu

Oh No! Yewande Baruwa, Former Miss Charismatic Pageant & Nigeria Model Is Dead

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian model and former winner of the Miss Charismatic pageant, Yewande Baruwa has died.

She was 22 years old.

The late Obafemi Awolowo University graduate of Public Administration was reported dead on Friday, after a brief illness.

Organiser of the Miss Charismatic pageant, Ronke Tiamiyu confirmed the death on her instagram page.

“I wish RIP meant “return if possible” My beautiful queen Baruwa Yewande is gone,my sister from another mother,I am short of words right now,I can’t believe I will never see this angel again,continue to rest in the bosom of the lord my queen,” Tiamiyu wrote.

