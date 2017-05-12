Oh NOW We Get It – The Simple Reason Donna D’Errico (49) Has Her Baywatch Body Back

Miss looking like your younger self? Just do what Donna D’Errico did and go through extensive surgery (but rather don’t).

In just one day, the former Baywatch beauty had four body-altering surgeries, which transformed her body back into the ‘temple’ it once was.

Now, two months later, D’Errico has shared pictures of before, during and after the procedure, a transparency among celebs that is often missed.

Blaming the toll childbirth had taken on her figure, D’Errico, who played Donna Marco in Baywatch from 1996-1998, wanted to tighten up the excess skin she had from losing weight.

The pictures are pretty intense, but if you have watched an episode of E’s Botched, this is nothing.

Before:

During (you can see more here):

Before and after comparison:

Yeah, she’s back (not that she ever really lost it).

Although D’Errico has nothing to do with the latest Baywatch movie, she did put on the red one-piece for old times’ sake:

Personally, I am all for the non-surgical body transformation efforts. Going under the knife scares the hell out of me.

[source:dailymail]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

