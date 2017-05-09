Ohanaeze youths to FG: Don’t use whistle-blowing policy to victimize opposition

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA— The youth wing of the pan-Igbo socio political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has warned the Federal Government against using the whistle-blowing policy as a tool to victimize political opponents.

The group said it was worried over an alleged plot by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to frame up the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, and raid his residence during which some cash and arms would be recovered.

In a statement signed by the group’s national secretary, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike and national publicity secretary, Mazi Obinna Adibe, Ohanaeze youths, who described the alleged plot as a desperate and orchestrated attempt to stifle the voices of the opposition, cautioned the Federal Government against taking steps that will undermine the democratic process and unity of Nigeria.

The statement read: “We are greatly perturbed by the recent alarm by the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, that the Federal Government plans to frame him. There is no smoke without fire. As such, his outcry is not to be dismissed with a wave of hand.

“The entire youths in Igboland are miffed with this ceaseless attempt by the Federal Government through its agencies to intimidate and cow every opposition , especially from Igboland.

“Now the game plan has moved to hiding under the whistle-blowing policy to intimidate and silence Ekweremadu. We rise to say no to treating South-East as a conquered territory. We also condemn a situation where the government procures whistles, hands them over to some people and tells them where and when to blow them.”

The youth group reminded those behind the plot to silence opposition voices that without the democratic dispositions of the ex President Goodluck Jonathan administration, the APC led federal government would not have had the opportunity to be in power.

“Everybody must not join APC; doing so will not be in the best interest of the country, a slide into one party state will wreck havoc in Nigeria. We are calling on those behind the evil plot to leave Ekweremadu alone,” the group added.

