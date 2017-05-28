Pages Navigation Menu

Oil marketer drag Federal Government to court

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Business

…Alleges discriminatory Forex intervention policy among others. By Akin Kuponiyi In a bid to forestall the continued implementation of alleged discriminatory forex investment fund policy to the advantage of some importers of Petroleum products, an independent Oil marketer in the down stream sector, SPOT MARKET OIL (OVERSEAS) LIMITED, has dragged the Federal Government of Nigeria before a Federal high court in Lagos.

