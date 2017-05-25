Oil Marketers in Ekiti State gets 24 hours ultimatum or risk losing certificates of occupancy

Oil Marketers in Ekiti State have been given a 24-hour ultimatum to resume the sale of petroleum products by the State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, or face government’s wrath. The governor has threatened to revoke the Certificates of Occupancy of any petrol station that refused to resume the sale of petrol at the expiration of the ultimatum. …

The post Oil Marketers in Ekiti State gets 24 hours ultimatum or risk losing certificates of occupancy appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

