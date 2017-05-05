“Oil palm is our new crude oil” – Governor Obaseki of Edo

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Thursday said that his administration, in its quest to diversify the state’s economy, will invest massively in the development of oil palm sector. The governor said this when a 14-member committee, set up to develop an oil palm development plan for the state, presented its report to him in […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

