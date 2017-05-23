Pages Navigation Menu

Oil Pipeline Attack Breaks Months Of Truce In Nigeria

Posted on May 23, 2017

Just as Nigeria’s government and militants in the restive Niger Delta have managed to reach a kind of fragile truce with talks, amnesty funding, and incentives, a pipeline close to the Warri oil hub was attacked by suspected rebels in what was the first sabotage against the country’s oil facilities in months. Militants attacked on…

