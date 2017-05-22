Oil prices whipsaw in wild trading as potential holdout Iraq supports OPEC deal – CNBC
Oil prices whipsaw in wild trading as potential holdout Iraq supports OPEC deal
The Saudi oil minister flew to Iraq to convince his counterpart to agree to a nine-month extension of output curbs. Iraq had reportedly favored rolling over the policy only through the second half of 2017, but the country's oil minister said he …
