Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oil prices whipsaw in wild trading as potential holdout Iraq supports OPEC deal – CNBC

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


CNBC

Oil prices whipsaw in wild trading as potential holdout Iraq supports OPEC deal
CNBC
The Saudi oil minister flew to Iraq to convince his counterpart to agree to a nine-month extension of output curbs. Iraq had reportedly favored rolling over the policy only through the second half of 2017, but the country's oil minister said he
Stop charging premium from Asian buyers: India to OPECEconomic Times
OPEC output cut to shift buyers to new suppliers: Indian oil ministerReuters
Saudi's Falih travels to Iraq to win support for OPEC oil output cutsAl-Arabiya
CNNMoney –Channel NewsAsia –Financial Times –TheStreet.com
all 292 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.