Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oil rebounds as Saudi Arabia hints at supply cuts beyond 2017 – MarketWatch

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


MarketWatch

Oil rebounds as Saudi Arabia hints at supply cuts beyond 2017
MarketWatch
Crude oil futures were sent on a roller-coaster ride Monday morning, trying to retake the $47 level after Saudi Arabia's oil minister said a deal to cut production could be extended into 2018. The election of Emmanuel Macron, a pro-free trade centrist
Oil up as Opec cuts outweigh US drilling boomEconomic Times
Saudi Arabia says cuts may extend into 2018gulfnews.com
Top foreign and local stories at 4pmThe Star Online
Financial Times –Independent Online –ABC News –CNBC
all 158 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.