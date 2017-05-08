Oil rebounds as Saudi Arabia hints at supply cuts beyond 2017 – MarketWatch
Oil rebounds as Saudi Arabia hints at supply cuts beyond 2017
Crude oil futures were sent on a roller-coaster ride Monday morning, trying to retake the $47 level after Saudi Arabia's oil minister said a deal to cut production could be extended into 2018. The election of Emmanuel Macron, a pro-free trade centrist …
Oil up as Opec cuts outweigh US drilling boom
Saudi Arabia says cuts may extend into 2018
Top foreign and local stories at 4pm
