Oil Sector Stablility Excites Buhari, NNPC – The Tide
|
The Tide
|
Oil Sector Stablility Excites Buhari, NNPC
The Tide
Rivers State Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission, Dr. Alpheaus Paul-Worika (left), handing over a cheque to a complainant, Mr. Sikpo Leele after the resolution of his matter with his corporate organisation by the commission in Port Harcourt …
Nigeria's oil production rises to two million barrels per day – NNPC
We will stop importation of petrol by 2019 – NNPC
FG determined to stop petrol importation by 2019 – NNPC
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!