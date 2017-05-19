Oil spill: Community threatens NPDC

By Emmanuel Ovuakporie

ABUJA—LEADER of Ikara Community in Edo State, Chief Williams Lambert, yesterday threatened that aggrieved youths of the community could lay siege to Nigeria Petroleum Development Corporation, NPDC, over its perceived deliberate act to ignore an oil spillage that occurred in 2014.

Speaking at the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions investigative hearing on the matter, Lambert said: “I have acted like a responsible citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria but if this continues, I will unleash my youths on NPDC for denying my people water to drink, attacked by unknown diseases and yet they refused to appear before this committee. If by the next hearing NPDC fails to show up after we, members of the Ikara community had appeared here for the 5th time, then they will tell us what we have done wrong.”

Earlier, chairman of the committee, Uzoma Nkem-Abonta, PDP, Ukwa East/ West of Abia State, ordered the committee clerk to issue a warrant of arrest on the Director-General of National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, NOSDRA, Peter Irabor for non-appearance at the investigative hearing.

Immediately Lambert finished narrating the ordeal of his people to the panelists, the chairman and other members appealed to him that since the matter was before the House, it would be properly handled.

On the absentee DG, the chairman stood down the decision to arrest him as an Acting Director, Mr Oluwole Adeleke was sent to represent him.

Recall that the Community leaders had appeared before the panel on April19.

