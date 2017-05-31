Oil Spillage in Nigeria – History – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Oil Spillage in Nigeria – History
NAIJ.COM
Oil spillage in Nigeria will cost at least one hundred billion dollars and about 30 years to clean up the mess. UN reports gave these numbers to Nigeria. If the situation does not change – Nigeria will end up with worse environmental issues than ever …
Indonesia seeks to purchase more Crude Oil from Nigeria
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!