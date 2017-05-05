Oil Thieves Bag 24 Years in Edo State – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Oil Thieves Bag 24 Years in Edo State
Information Nigeria
Four oil thieves in Edo State will be cooling their heels behind bars on a lengthy note for tampering with the nation's national assets. The Edo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on Friday said that it has secured the …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!