O’jez Celebrates Lagos@ 50 with Celebrities

As activities marking the Lagos State @ 50 anniversary continue, residents of the mainland area of the city, government functionaries as well as top dignitaries would converge on celebrity restaurant, O’jez, inside the National Stadium, Surulere on Friday, May 12 from 7pm to mark the anniversary’s ‘Social Clubs Day’. O’jez was among top 50 clubs chosen by the Social Clubs sub-committee that will play host to Lagosians across all walks of life.

In a letter signed by Prince Gbolahan Lawal and dated April 17, Lawal said, “Social clubs have always been an integral part of the uniqueness and development of Lagos. 50 of such clubs will be the center of celebration on Friday, May 12 by members of such clubs and government functionaries.

The main objective is to bring to life the Lagos heritage spirit and remind citizens of the grand history and rich culture that birthed Africa’s most industrious state.”

On his part, Chief Executive Officer of O’jez, Chief Joseph Odobeatu saw the recognition by the Lagos @ 50 committee as a mark of honour: “If O’jez could be among the top 50 clubs/restaurants among thousands of such outfits, then there is indeed something unique about us after 17 years in business.

“I thank Governor Akinwummi Ambode, organizers of Lagos @ 50 anniversaries, our clientele who have been with us for almost two decades and above all, we thank God for giving us at O’jez the staying power to be where we are today. We are not the besat yet, but we are trying to be the best and God willing, we will be the best.”

The night would be a loaded one, with comedy, live music, dance and magic. And as usual, there won be any gate takings “like we always do every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at O’jez,” Odobeatu submitted.

