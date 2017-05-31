‘Ojudu should rather advise President Buhari to go back to his farm Daura’

Special Assistant to the Ekiti State Governor on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka has asked the Presidential Adviser on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu to advise President Buhari to go back to his farm and that he should halt dabbling into matters concerning Nigeria and Ekiti State in particular.

Olayinka, who was reacting to Ojudu’s comment that the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose was disrespecting President Muhammadu Buhari whom he (Ojudu) said was old enough to be his (Fayose) father, said; “Ojudu will be making the biggest political mistake if he believed that this time around, he will ride on the back of political treachery, blackmail and bootlicking to become the governor of Ekiti

State.”

The governor’s spokesperson said “Ojudu should rather advise President Buhari to go back to his farm in Daura, Katsina State if he has become too old to be corrected by Nigerians, who elected him and on whose

sweat he is being sustained.”

He said Nigerians, irrespective of their age and position have inalienable rights to criticise public office holders, including the president, adding that; “Civilian dictators like Senator Ojudu are the

ones carrying public office on their heads and playing god in the lives of Nigerians.”

Describing Ojudu as a serial blackmailer and an unrepentant hypocrite, Olayinka said; “It is funny that someone like Ojudu, is the one talking about Governor Fayose disrespecting President Buhari on account of his age.”

He challenged the Presidential Adviser to tell Nigerians the benefit derived by Ekiti people from his four years in the Senate and close to two years in the Presidency.

Olayinka said; “Here is a man who wasted four years in the Senate without anything to show for all the millions of naira he collected on behalf of Ekiti people now gallivanting up and down because he is in

the Presidency.

“If Ojudu had done so well as a senator, won’t he have had the courage to seek re-election in 2015 like his two other colleagues?

“Even last year when Fulani herdsmen were killing Ekiti people and destroying their farmlands, Ojudu took side with the herdsmen against his own people just because he needed to be in the good books of

President Buhari.

“It is a shame that someone like him is the one talking about the governor portraying Ekiti in a bad light when all he (Ojudu) has done since 1999 was to champion political instability in the State.

“Is it not on record that he (Ojudu) wagged war against Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Governor Fayose (during his first tenure) and Engr Segun Oni? He even lied against Oni that he set his house ablaze and engineered

protest against Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) in Ibadan in 2007.”

