Ojudu’s whirlwind shuttle for peace, good governance in Ekiti – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Ojudu's whirlwind shuttle for peace, good governance in Ekiti
The Nation Newspaper
LIKE the Phoenix magical bird, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ekiti State, is resurrecting to reclaim its mandate from the incumbent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, storm …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!