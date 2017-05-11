OK, So Here’s David Beckham’s Cameo In The New Guy Ritchie Film [Video]

Yoh, but people can be so mean.

When Guy Ritchie released a teaser clip of his upcoming new film King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, critics went in hard over Ritchie’s choice of actor.

The clip focuses on the moment Arthur attempts to remove the sword from the stone, and who should be the one giving him worldly advice? None other than David Beckham.

Wearing a fake nose and gruesome makeup, Beckham plays a “disgruntled Cockney knight called Trigger,” reports Sky.

Arthur asks “Where do you want me?” as he approaches the Excalibur.

Beckham’s character answers: “Bouncing on me knee – where do ya think I want ya? Hands on the heel, stupid.”

What do you think? Watch the clip below:

But while Ritchie and lead actor Charlie Hunnam praised Beckham for his efforts, the comments that followed from viewers were a little less forgiving. From Sky:

Craig Kent commented: “Just watched the Beckham clip in King Arthur. Literally had to cover my eyes was so cringe.” Ossie Ikeogu teased: “Not sure if Posh should dust off the Oscars dress just yet after seeing King Arthur trailer.”

Yes, even Piers Morgan had something to say:

Broadcaster Piers Morgan called his performance “Oscar-level excellent”, going on to say “he could be the third Mitchell brother!”

Others went so far as to described it as the worst acting they have ever seen.

However, there’s nothing wrong with a little nepotism in acting – this is not politics. Beckham can stay.

The movie will be officially released May 19, and you can watch the full trailer here.

[source:sky]

