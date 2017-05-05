OK, This Is Officially The Best Collection Of Photos From #AfrikaBurn2017

Look, I know we published a story earlier this week with a collection of pretty cool shots from this year’s ‘Burn (HERE), but that’s because we hadn’t yet seen the work of Jan Verboom.

This guy is a seriously talented photographer, and over the past day or so his collection of photos from the Tankwa Karoo has been popping up all over the show.

You can see his full blog post, complete with all the pictures HERE, but let’s pick a few favourites:

Didn’t make it this year and feel like you really missed out? You’re not alone – soothe the pain with the riveting tale of this Capetonian (HERE).

#blessed.

Go ahead and rifle through Jan’s full album HERE – there are hundreds of photos and who knows, maybe your new profile pic is somewhere in there.

[source:janverboom]

