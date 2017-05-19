“Okafor’s Law” Court adjourns “Okafor’s Law” copyright infringement case to June – Pulse Nigeria
|
"Okafor's Law" Court adjourns "Okafor's Law" copyright infringement case to June
Pulse Nigeria
Justice N Buba of the Federal High Court Ikoyi, has adjourned the copyright infringement case between Raconteur Productions and Omoni Oboli. Published: 18.05.2017 , Refreshed: 15:08; Chidumga Izuzu. Print; eMail · Omoni Oboli and Chioma Chukwuka at …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!