Okagbare finishes 6th in Doha Diamond league

Nigeria’s queen of the track, Blessing Okagbare on Friday lost in her second outing of the season at the women’s 200m event of the IAAF Diamond League in Doha.

She competed at the Texas Tech Red Raider Shoot-Out last week where she won the 200m with a time of 22.87secs.

But the Nigeria speedster could not replicate her form in the first Diamond League meeting on Friday as she finished sixth in 23.15secs.

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson won the race in 22.19secs; Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands finished second in 22.45secs; and Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou crossed the finish line in third position with a time of 22.77secs.

Jamaica’s Simon Facey and Veronica Campbell-Brown followed in fourth and fifth respectively.

Other events featured in Doha are 4x100m girls relay, 4x100m boys relay, shot put women, 100m girls/women, pole vault women, 60m boys/men and 800m boys/men.

The rest are high jump men, 800m regional men, 400m men, javelin throw men, 1500m men, 800m women, triple jump men, 100m hurdles women, 3000m steeplechase, 400m hurdles men and 3000m men.

The IAAF Diamond League will continue in Shanghai, China next week.

