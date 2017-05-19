Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Okja’: Film Review | Cannes 2017 – Hollywood Reporter

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Hollywood Reporter

'Okja': Film Review | Cannes 2017
Hollywood Reporter
Tilda Swinton and Jake Gyllenhaal lead a starry internatioal cast in this Netflix-bound comedy thriller from 'Snowpiercer' director Bong Joon-ho, a controversial prize contender in Cannes. An ungainly mix of benign monster movie, action comedy and …
Cannes Film Review: 'Okja'Variety
Netflix premiere of Okja at Cannes is stoppedDaily Mail
Okja review: Bong Joon-ho's daffy anti-meat monster mash is Beethoven with baconTelegraph.co.uk
USA TODAY –Los Angeles Times –Irish Times –Deadline
all 142 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.