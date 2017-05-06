Okocha, Babayaro lead Nigeria to London

Celestine Babayaro is promising to perform his trademark celebratory backflip if he scores for Nigeria at Star Sixes this summer – as long as he doesn’t break his foot again!

The former Chelsea and Newcastle defender is the latest star to be unveiled for the inaugural international six-a-side tournament, which will be held at London’s O2 Arena from July 13 to 16.

Babayaro was famous for his acrobatics until it was revealed he had broken a metatarsal, but he insists it will not stop him celebrating in style if he scores at the Dome this summer.

“If I score the odd goal at Star Sixes, the backflip could well be on again,” said Babayaro, who will again join forces with international team-mate Jay-Jay Okocha, plus other big names still to be announced, when they kick off at the tournament against China on Thursday, July 13.

“It was a bit of a misconception that I broke my leg doing it after scoring for Chelsea. I had actually fractured my fifth metatarsal on the training ground, not in the game. But it was a story that stuck.”

