Okocha not ready for Delta FA job —Fuludu

Obviously unhappy with the lackadaisical attitude of the Delta State Football Association Chairman Jay Jay Okocha towards the affairs of the FA, Vice Chairman of the State FA Edema Fuludu has revealed that Austin Jay Jay Okocha is not ready to take responsibilities of things happening in the FA.

Speaking in Benin-City, the former Super Eagles star described Austin Jay Jay Okocha as a bad football administrator, adding that he has brought shame to Delta FA.

“I have no apology to anyone, yes accepted that I am the Vice Chairman of the Delta State Football Association, but I must say categorically that Okocha is not ready to take responsibilities of his job as the FA boss. When he came on board after the election, we held a meeting to chart the way forward for our FA because having played the game to the highest level, we should not have problems in giving to football what football has given to us”.

“In the first FA Cup competition, he brought out his money to finance it and I told him that he can not run the state FA Cup with his personal fund. Ever since then activities in our board has become moribund.

It is a very big shame on our part that our board that has a team of ex-footballers had to suffer this kind of set sack in football activities.

Before we were able to complete this year’s FA competition, we went extra-miles. You cannot be in London and be running our board. Delta State FA is supposed to be the best in Nigeria but today we are crawling to survive,” he lamented.

On whether he was going to context after the expiration of this tenure, he added. “I don’t want to comment on that yet it is God that will determine my future. I also want to appeal to football lovers in this state that things will soon take proper shape and football activities will return in full”.

The post Okocha not ready for Delta FA job —Fuludu appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

