Okocha wait for World Cup ticket for Eagles

NIGERIA legend Austin Okocha has revealed that he will be excited to see the Super Eagles play in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The former Bolton Wanderers and Paris Saint Germain midfielder who joined Brazil’s Ronaldinho to open the fans’ park in Kazan, disclosed that he will be thrilled if Nigeria qualify for […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

