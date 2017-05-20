Okoh kicks against Grazing Reserve Bill

Primate of Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh, has kicked against the Grazing Reserve Bill currently before the National Assembly, describing it as a forcefully dispossession of land from Nigerians.

Okoh, who urged the National Assembly to jettison the Bill, warned that if passed into law, it would mortgage the lives of the communities. He called on those engaged in the business of cattle rearing to make investments to promote their businesses.

Okoh also appealed to the National Assembly to speak out against the rampaging herdsmen killing innocent Nigerians on daily basis in different parts of the country.

Addressing the first session of the 10th Synod of the church yesterday in Abuja, Okoh noted that the idea of Federal Government funding one business to the exclusion of others raises a lot of question, adding that cattle rearing is a private business

He stated: “In every community, people are growing in number, they are not diminishing, so if you take their lands from them, where do they go?

“I think that the people who benefit from the cattle rearing should investment, because you can’t single out one business. What of those who are doing private airline, will you buy aircraft for them? What of those in transport business, will you buy vehicles for them?

