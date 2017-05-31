Okorocha Dissolves Cabinet Ahead of 2019 Gov Election

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State on Tuesday announced the dissolution of the state’s cabinet comprising commissioners, special advisers, senior special assistants and special assistant.

Observers reckoned that the dissolution of the cabinet was preparatory to the setting up of a team that would canvass support for the governor’s successor in 2019.

Okorocha announced the dissolution in statement issued in Owerri, the state capital, by his Principal Secretary, Mr Paschal Obi.

The dissolution also affected the transition committee chairmen in the 27 Local Government Areas of the state, but it excluded his Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu, and the Secretary to the State Government, George Eche.

Obi confirmed the development to the press on Tuesday.

He said, “Yes, the governor has dissolved his cabinet. I don’t have much to tell you. I am very busy now.”

One of the affected commissioners, Obinna Nshirim, confirmed it to the press but said that he had yet to be informed officially.

