Okorocha dissolves cabinet, retains chief of staff – Vanguard

Okorocha dissolves cabinet, retains chief of staff
Vanguard
OWERRI—GOVERNOR Rochas Okorocha of Imo state, yesterday, dissolved his cabinet as well as the 27 local government transition committee chairmen in the state. According to a statement through his principal secretary, Mr Paschal Obi, the governor …
Okorocha Dissolves Cabinet Ahead of 2019 Gov ElectionSIGNAL (press release)
Imo governor, Rochas Okorocha sacks all commissioners in Imo statePolitics Nigeria
Okorocha sacks cabinet, but retains son-in-law as chief of staffRipples Nigeria
The Whistler
all 5 news articles »

