Okorocha dissolves cabinet, retains chief of staff – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Okorocha dissolves cabinet, retains chief of staff
Vanguard
OWERRI—GOVERNOR Rochas Okorocha of Imo state, yesterday, dissolved his cabinet as well as the 27 local government transition committee chairmen in the state. According to a statement through his principal secretary, Mr Paschal Obi, the governor …
Okorocha Dissolves Cabinet Ahead of 2019 Gov Election
Imo governor, Rochas Okorocha sacks all commissioners in Imo state
Okorocha sacks cabinet, but retains son-in-law as chief of staff
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!