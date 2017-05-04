Pages Navigation Menu

Okorocha, Onyeagucha disagree over 2019

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—GOVERNOR Rochas Okorocha of Imo state, yesterday, disagreed with a member of his party, All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Uche Onyeagucha, over which zone would produce the next governor of the state in 2019.

Chief Rochas Okorocha

The drama took place at the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, secretariat, during the 2017 World Press Freedom Day.

The disagreement started when Onyeagucha openly alleged that Okorocha was plotting to install his son in-law, Uche Nwosu as his successor.

Onyeagucha who represented Owerri federal Constituency, at the House of Representatives said:” There is a big issue in Imo state and that is which of the zones will produce the next governor of Imo state.

“The governor said there is nothing like zoning, why is it that his deputy is from another zone and the Speaker of  Imo House of Assembly from another  zone?”

 

 

 

 

 

