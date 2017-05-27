Okorocha rejects daughter’s School’s board appointment by Buhari’s FG

The Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha has rejected the appointment into the Board of the Federal College of Education and Technology, Omoku, Rivers state of his second daughter, Uju Anwuka, by the Buhari-led Federal Government.

The governor who said he rejected the appointment because it was obviously not done in good faith also said that the appointment looked suspicious because nobody had informed him of the appointment. He said instead, he heard of the appointment like any other Nigerians.

Governor Okorocha rejected the offer in a statement issued to newsmen in Owerri on Friday through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo.

The statement read thus: “To the governor, the appointment was obviously not done in good faith.

Whoever was the brain behind the appointment did so out of unbridled mischief.

“Otherwise, the person behind the appointment would have had the courtesy of either informing the father or the mother.

“The truth of the matter is that the governor’s daughter does not need the appointment. The governor has therefore asked whoever was behind the appointment to withdraw it, since the daughter would not have needed the appointment, even if he had not become governor.

“Indeed, the governor has the feeling that whoever was behind the appointment did it with something else at the back of his or her mind; otherwise, the person would have acted well his or her part by informing him or the mother, or even the daughter herself.

“The daughter and the entire family reject the appointment.”

