Okorocha renames Imo’s seat of power as People’s House

Posted on May 30, 2017

• Empowers 305 youths with N305 million

Governor Rochas Okorocha has renamed Imo’s seat of power as People’s House to mark Democracy Day and the sixth anniversary of his assumption of office as the state chief executive.

He disclosed this yesterday while addressing journalists at Government House, Owerri.He said the decision to change the name, which was initially given by the colonial masters over 50 years ago, was taken to honour the people who elected him into office.

According to Okorocha: “By the change, I am declaring the Government House, as truly owned by people resident in the state, and not just the occupants. It is no longer Douglas House. It is now the People’s House.”

Okorocha yesterday also distributed cheques of N1 million each to 305 youths selected from 305 wards in the 27 local councils of the state.The governor said the reason for donating the money was to raise 305 millionaires in the state, by encouraging them to embark on businesses that would uplift them.

