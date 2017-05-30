Okorocha renames Imo’s seat of power as People’s House

• Empowers 305 youths with N305 million

Governor Rochas Okorocha has renamed Imo’s seat of power as People’s House to mark Democracy Day and the sixth anniversary of his assumption of office as the state chief executive.

He disclosed this yesterday while addressing journalists at Government House, Owerri.He said the decision to change the name, which was initially given by the colonial masters over 50 years ago, was taken to honour the people who elected him into office.

According to Okorocha: “By the change, I am declaring the Government House, as truly owned by people resident in the state, and not just the occupants. It is no longer Douglas House. It is now the People’s House.”

Okorocha yesterday also distributed cheques of N1 million each to 305 youths selected from 305 wards in the 27 local councils of the state.The governor said the reason for donating the money was to raise 305 millionaires in the state, by encouraging them to embark on businesses that would uplift them.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News – Nigerian Newspaper – The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

