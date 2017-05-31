Okorocha sacks cabinet, 27 LG transition committees

Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo on Tuesday sacked the state executive council and 27 local government transition committees with immediate effect.

A statement by the Principal Secretary to the governor, Mr Pascal Obi, in Owerri directed all former members of the executive to hand over to permanent secretaries or the most senior director in their ministries.

Obi quoted the governor as appreciating the invaluable contributions of the affected appointees to the success recorded by his rescue mission administration and wishes them well in their future endeavours.

According to him, the secretary to the government, the chief of staff, chairmen and members of statutory commissions such as ISEC, Civil Service Commission, local government service commission are not affected.

“Also not affected in the cabinet shake off are the state universal basic education board, the judicial service commission, and the House of Assembly Service Commission.

“The governor also dissolved the 27 transition committees (TC) of the 27 local government areas in the state.

“The Transition Committee (TC) chairmen are advised to hand over to the directors of administration and general services of their respective council areas.

“The governor appreciates the contributions of the TC chairmen to the success of the rescue mission and wishes them well in their future endeavours,” Obi said in the statement.

