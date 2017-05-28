Okorocha, wife rue daughter’s national board appointment – Guardian (blog)
Okorocha, wife rue daughter's national board appointment
Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, his wife, Nkechi, have taken a swipe at the Federal Government for appointing their second daughter, Mrs. Uju Rochas Anwuka, to a federal board without their fore-knowledge. The first family described the gesture …
