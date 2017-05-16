Okorocha’s government exhibiting lawlessness – Imo pensioners

Imo State Council of Nigerian Union of Pensioners, NUP, ​ has accused the government of Rochas Okorocha of “exhibiting lawlessness.” This is part of a communique issued after an emergency meeting, in Owerri, ​the state capital, yesterday. The retirees ​unanimously rejected​​​ the state government’s move to slash the monthly stipends of retirees by 50 percent. […]

