Okowa assures on conducive learning environment

ASABA— Delta State governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to continue to provide conducive teaching and learning environment in the state.

Governor Okowa stated this at the 2017 National Children’s Day celebration held in Asaba, the Delta State capital, which was attended by members of the state House of Assembly, commissioners and top government functionaries.

The wife of the state governor, Dame Edith Okowa, was also present with her pet programme, O5 Initiative, to provide food and refreshment for the children.

The governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Chiedu Ebie, said children needed to be armed with relevant technical and vocational skills, stressing that good education remained one of the greatest assets that could be bequeathed to them.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s celebration “Child Protection and Sustainable Development Goals and Opportunities” Governor Okowa, said that it did not only address the role of adults towards children but brought to mind the sacred duties parents and guardian owed their children and wards.

State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, Mrs Omashola Williams, while urging women to be true mothers to their children, called on children to take their studies seriously, in order for them be responsible leaders of tomorrow.

The high points of the celebration were match past, cultural displays by the pupils and students from both public and private schools and awards of positions to schools that came tops.

The post Okowa assures on conducive learning environment appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

